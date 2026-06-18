Forrestville Valley School District holds end-of-year awards ceremony

Board of Education President Chip Braker, Teacher of the Year Darlene Griseta, Superintendent Sheri Smith and Forreston Junior Senior High School Principal Travis Heinz. (Photo provided by Forrestville Valley Schoo District)

The Forrestville Valley School District held its annual end-of-year awards and recognition ceremony May 26.

Darlene Griseta was announced as teacher of the year. Griseta teaches language arts at Forreston Junior Senior High School and began teaching in the district in 2008.

“Mrs. Griseta is a true leader in the building, always ready to lend a hand and offer guidance to her students and colleagues,” FJSHS Principal Travis Heinz said. “Her dedication to student success and her ability to challenge and inspire our young writers make her stand out above the rest. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Wendy Sager was announced as outstanding support staff of the year. Sager is the bookkeeper in the district office with 20 years of service.

“Wendy displays exemplary work through her great attention to detail and expertise,” Superintendent Sheri Smith said. “We are lucky and blessed to have her working behind the scenes in our district office.”

Olivia Johnson was announced as newcomer of the year. Johnson teaches preschool English language arts at German Valley Grade School.

“I have watched Ms. Johnson grow as an educator who is eager to learn in all domains of her teaching position,” GVGS Principal Heather Politsch said. “She often collaborates with a number of service providers and support staff, making sure that her young students are receiving the most appropriate support available to them. We are very fortunate to have her in our Cardinal Nest.”

The district also recognized and honored six retirees, including FJSHS paraprofessional Lucia Heitter (27 years), district bus driver Laura Hillman (19 years), Forreston Grade School first grade teacher Kelli Joy (35 years), FJSHS paraprofessional Becky McCoy (28 years), district bookkeeper Wendy Sager (20 years) and FGS cook Donna Strautz (22 years).