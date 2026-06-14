Byron Public Library program will feature story of Betsy Ross

The Byron Public Library will be closed Saturday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. It will reopen for its normal hours Sunday, July 5. Here is a list of upcoming events planned at the library:

Stitching a Nation: The Life of Betsy Ross

Thursday, July 16: 6-7 p.m. In her portrayal of Betsy Ross, historical presenter Michelle Gibbons brings to life the spirited seamstress credited with creating the first American flag. Gibbons embodies Ross’ determination and patriotism, recounting her pivotal role in stitching together a symbol of unity for the fledgling nation. Through engaging storytelling, she highlights Ross’s contributions during the Revolutionary era, emphasizing the flag’s enduring significance as a beacon of freedom. Weaving historical facts with vivid anecdotes, audiences will be transported to 1776 Philadelphia, where Ross’s needlework became a cornerstone of American identity. Registration is required, so call 815-234-5107 to register.

Parkinson’s Pathways

Thursday, July 30: 6-7 p.m. Join Dr. Wallery as he discusses the signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and future research of Parkinson’s disease. Registration for this program is required. Call 815-234-5107 to register.

Homebound delivery service

Do you know someone who lives in Byron and is unable to visit the library due to temporary or permanent physical limitations, illness or disability? Byron Public Library now offers homebound delivery service for eligible patrons. Contact the homebound delivery coordinator by calling the Byron Public Library at 815-234-5107 or by sending an email to outreach@byronlibrary.org. Someone will contact you to go over borrowing guidelines, patron responsibilities and delivery service.

Creative studio

The creative studio is open on Sunday afternoons and two evenings a week, so stop by for monthly crafts and to use maker space equipment. Crafts out on the tables are free of charge, while some other projects will incur a cost depending on materials. Middle school and high school youths can use some of the materials while with an adult, or during Teen Time. Creative Studio hours are Sunday, 1 to 4:45 p.m.; Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 5 to 7:45 p.m.; and Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The studio is closed on Friday and Saturday.

Curbside delivery

The library is open for browsing, but patrons can still use curbside service. Place your holds online at byronlibrary.org or call us at 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call for help. Staff will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up. Call when you arrive at the library, and staff will bring your items out to you, already checked out. A receipt with your due dates will be included with your items.