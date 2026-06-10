Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation giving away books, raising funds at 2 July events

Oregon School District first-graders received a free book each month of the school year, courtesy of the Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation. Their 9x9x9 program has given books to first graders since 2019. (Photo provided by Sandra Stengel)

The Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation is giving away books to kids and raising funds for their free book program at two events in July.

On July 3, during the Mt. Morris Jamboree concert, the foundation will host a book signing for Mt. Morris alum Beth George on the campus square.

George will sell signed copies of her debut novel, “They Called Him Longman,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Fifty percent of every book sold will be donated to the foundation’s 9x9x9 Program, which provides a free book to every first grader in the Oregon School District each month during the school year.

The foundation will host a pie and ice cream social on Wednesday, July 15, to continue raising funds for the 9x9x9 Program. During the event on the Mt. Morris campus, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., they will give away free books to children.

They are seeking enough donations to ensure that every first grader in the Oregon School District receives nine books this coming school year. Fall 2026 will begin the seventh year that the Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation has sponsored the 9x9x9 Program.

The Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the Mt. Morris Community Library through funding, by matching every memorial gift to the library, and by supporting the library’s services and programs.

Donations are welcome, and anyone can become an annual member of the foundation for $25 per year or purchase a lifetime membership for $100. More information is available at the Mt. Morris Community Library, the MMCLF page at www.mtmorris-il.org, or by messaging the library on social media.