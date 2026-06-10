Leaf River Summer Daze celebrates community, tradition and small-town spirit

A variety of vintage and custom automobiles were showcased throughout downtown Leaf River during the 2026 Car Show. (Photo provided by Tara Hagemann)

Fireworks lighting up the night sky, children watching tractor pulls with anticipation, families gathering for Church in the Park, classic cars lining downtown streets and an Ogle County Sheriff’s K9 demonstration were just a few of the moments that made the 2026 Leaf River Summer Daze another memorable weekend for the community.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 Jim Ludwig of Lanark drives his 1973 John Deere 4030 tractor in the Farm Stock division at the Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull at Leaf River Daze in Leaf River on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Held June 5-7, the annual festival brought together residents, visitors, volunteers, businesses and community organizations for three days of family-friendly entertainment and hometown tradition.

Festival activities included a fireworks display and live music, the Citizen of the Year presentation, the annual car show, antique tractor and engine show, Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor & Truck Pulls, a two-day craft and market fair, free kids’ activities, the Ogle County Sheriff’s K9 demonstration, Church in the Park, the Downtown Block Party, museum bake sale, food vendors and many other attractions.

Ogle County K9 Gator shows his technique on Deputy Jacob Breitbach during a presentation at Leaf River Daze in Leaf River on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Gator is one of three police dogs in the Ogle County Sheriff's Department. (Earleen Hinton)

Although Sunday’s Grand Parade was met with rain, the weather could not overshadow a weekend that celebrated the strength and generosity of the Leaf River community.

“Events like Summer Daze only happen because so many people are willing to give their time, talents and support,” said the Leaf River Summer Daze Committee. “We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, vendors, emergency services, entertainers and everyone who attended and helped make this year’s festival a success.”

The committee extends a special thank you to the Village of Leaf River, local businesses and organizations, the many sponsors of the car show and Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor Pulls, food vendors, Craft & Market Fair vendors, and the countless volunteers who worked behind the scenes before, during and after the event.

Josh Lamping, David Brenz, and Dan Hoffman served brats and hot dogs at the Leaf River Fire Department's food booth during the Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull at Leaf River Daze in Leaf River on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

The Leaf River Summer Daze Committee also recognizes the dedication of its year-round volunteers, who spend months planning and organizing the annual festival to preserve a tradition that has been enjoyed by generations of families. The committee is honored to carry forward the tradition established through the many years of volunteer service by the Leaf River Lions Club.

Planning has already begun for next year, and new committee members and volunteers are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming involved is encouraged to contact Chairwoman Dawn Plock at 815-494-9197.

The next Leaf River Summer Daze is scheduled for June 4-6, 2027.

For updates and future event information, follow Leaf River Summer Daze on Facebook or visit leafriversummerdaze.org.