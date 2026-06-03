Ogle County releases zoning certificates issued in May

The Ogle County Planning & Zoning Department recently released zoning certificates it issued in May.

Insite RE Inc./T-Mobile for equipment upgrades on an existing telecommunications facility in Pine Creek Township ($50,000 estimated completion cost).

Terrence Myelle for a residential accessory building in Byron Township.

Tyler Carls for a residential accessory building in Flagg Township.

SMJ International/American Tower for equipment upgrades to an existing telecommunications facility in Flagg Township ($15,000 estimated cost).

RECON Corporation/Greenbacker Capital for two equipment storage buildings in Buffalo Township ($20,000 estimated cost).

Dean Neisendorf for a maintenance building in Taylor Township.

Cypress Creek Renewables for a special use to allow construction and operation of a 4.99 megawatt community solar energy facility in Mt. Morris Township.

MDS Construction/LOMC for two open unenclosed decks in Oregon-Nashua Township ($18,571 estimated cost).

Crimson Valley Landscaping/Enerson for an open unenclosed deck in Marion Township.

Rick Vernon for an open unenclosed deck in Marion Township.

Gary Hennessee for a residential accessory building in Mt. Morris Township.

Ray Schmidt for a change in use from unimproved cabin to single-family dwelling in Pine Creek Township.

Thomas Flippo Jr. for the replacement and removal of an accessory building in Byron Township.

Ursula Werdan for an open unenclosed deck in Taylor Township.

Kyle Pumfrey for a residential accessory building in Taylor Township.

Greg Duffy for a deck on an existing above-ground pool in Taylor Township.

Casey Doyle for an above-ground pool in Monroe Township.

Vesta New Homes & Remodeling/Dvorak for a residential accessory building in Marion Township.

Circet USA/T-Mobile for a 48-kilowatt diesel backup generator with a 240-gallon tank on a new concrete pad in Lynnville Township ($35,000 estimated cost).

Rodney Kramer for an agricultural building in Byron Township.

Austin Labudde for a livestock building in Leaf River Township.