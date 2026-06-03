Ogle County releases zoning certificates issued in May

The Ogle County Planning & Zoning Department recently released zoning certificates it issued in May.
- Insite RE Inc./T-Mobile for equipment upgrades on an existing telecommunications facility in Pine Creek Township ($50,000 estimated completion cost).
- Terrence Myelle for a residential accessory building in Byron Township.
- Tyler Carls for a residential accessory building in Flagg Township.
- SMJ International/American Tower for equipment upgrades to an existing telecommunications facility in Flagg Township ($15,000 estimated cost).
- RECON Corporation/Greenbacker Capital for two equipment storage buildings in Buffalo Township ($20,000 estimated cost).
- Dean Neisendorf for a maintenance building in Taylor Township.
- Cypress Creek Renewables for a special use to allow construction and operation of a 4.99 megawatt community solar energy facility in Mt. Morris Township.
- MDS Construction/LOMC for two open unenclosed decks in Oregon-Nashua Township ($18,571 estimated cost).
- Crimson Valley Landscaping/Enerson for an open unenclosed deck in Marion Township.
- Rick Vernon for an open unenclosed deck in Marion Township.
- Gary Hennessee for a residential accessory building in Mt. Morris Township.
- Ray Schmidt for a change in use from unimproved cabin to single-family dwelling in Pine Creek Township.
- Thomas Flippo Jr. for the replacement and removal of an accessory building in Byron Township.
- Ursula Werdan for an open unenclosed deck in Taylor Township.
- Kyle Pumfrey for a residential accessory building in Taylor Township.
- Greg Duffy for a deck on an existing above-ground pool in Taylor Township.
- Casey Doyle for an above-ground pool in Monroe Township.
- Vesta New Homes & Remodeling/Dvorak for a residential accessory building in Marion Township.
- Circet USA/T-Mobile for a 48-kilowatt diesel backup generator with a 240-gallon tank on a new concrete pad in Lynnville Township ($35,000 estimated cost).
- Rodney Kramer for an agricultural building in Byron Township.
- Austin Labudde for a livestock building in Leaf River Township.