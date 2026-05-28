Rochelle Park District, Northern Rehab to host pickleball presentation June 9

The city of Rochelle announced Jan. 14, 2026, that it was selected to receive a $237,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the State of Illinois for the construction of six new pickleball courts at Fairways Golf Course. (Photo provided by city of Rochelle)

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District invite the public to join them for a free community presentation, “Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips,” on Tuesday, June 9.

The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. The event will be held on the outdoor courts (weather permitting – indoor location available in case of inclement weather) at the Rochelle Park District’s Helms Park at 802 Jones Road in Rochelle. The event is free and open to the public.

“Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” is presented by Northern Rehab’s certified athletic trainer, Beth Schwarz. The session is designed for players of all levels. Learn simple and effective warm-up and cool-down stretches to help prevent injuries, improve mobility and keep you feeling your best on the court. Attendees are encouraged to participate during the event, so come dressed to play and wear proper court shoes.

For more information about the event, visit northernrehabpt.com/events or call Northern Rehab at 815-562-3299.