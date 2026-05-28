Rabid bat found in McHenry County

Bats are a part of the ecosystem and aren’t normally a nuisance. Bats can be a carrier of rabies and create problems when they get into homes. (AP file)

A person was exposed to a rabid bat in McHenry County, health officials said Thursday, marking the first rabies-positive bat with human exposure in 2026.

Health officials said a resident found the bat in their McHenry County home, though they did not say where in the county the bat was found or when.

The McHenry County Department of Health said in a news release that its Animal Control division collected the bat and submitted it for laboratory testing. The resident received the recommended treatment of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, the department said.

“Bats play an important role in the northern Illinois ecosystem and are most active from late spring through summer. A single bat can consume hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes and other insects each night, making them effective natural pest controllers. Bats roosting outdoors in trees, barns, or bat houses are behaving normally and should be left undisturbed,” according to the release.

The McHenry County Animal Control office in Crystal Lake is photographed Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Matthew Apgar)

Officials said rabies “is a deadly but preventable disease when prompt medical care is received.”

The health department said not all bats carry rabies, but bats active during the day, found in unusual locations such as inside homes or unable to fly might be sick and should be treated as a potential risks.

Bat bite and scratch wounds can be extremely small and may be unnoticed, the department said.

To protect from rabies, residents should make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are current because “vaccinated pets provide an important layer of protection for households.”

The health department said people should avoid direct contact with bats and should take steps to bat-proof their homes.

Bats can enter through openings as small as 3/8 of an inch, so residents should seal cracks and gaps around utility lines, ensure doors, windows and vents have secure, hole-free screens and cap chimneys.

People should also try not to attract wildlife with open garbage or litter and should not bring wild animals inside or try to care for sick wildlife, the department said, adding residents should call Animal Control instead.

“Residents experiencing recurring bat issues may contact an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR)-licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator (NWCO) for assistance identifying entry points and safely excluding bats from structures. Under the Illinois Wildlife Code, permanent exclusion of bats from attics, barns, and other non-livable areas may only occur during certain times of year to protect roosting bats and their pups," the health department said.

If someone finds a bat in their home, they should not use their bare hands and instead:

Confine the bat. Close the door to the room and seal any gap at the base with a towel. If the bat is in an open area, place an upside-down bucket or container over it if possible. Call McHenry County Animal Control immediately at 815-459-6222 to arrange collection and potential rabies testing of the bat. Questions regarding exposure risk can be directed to the MCDH’s Communicable Disease Program at 815-334-4500. Preserve the bat for testing. For rabies testing to be possible, the bat must be in good condition, with its head intact, and either alive or recently deceased. Do not freeze the bat or damage its head.