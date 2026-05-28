Lake in the Hills man accused of delivering fatal dose of cocaine

A Lake in the Hills man was arrested Thursday and charged with delivering a dose of cocaine last year that led to someone’s death, according to court records.

Karl M. Petermann VI, 43, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, as well as manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and possession of cocaine, according to a criminal complaint filed by the North Central Narcotics Task Force in McHenry County court.

According to limited information in court documents, Petermann allegedly “knowing and with intent” provided cocaine to a person July 28 “prior to their death.”

He did not yet have an attorney on file Thursday when he was arrested and taken into custody, records show.