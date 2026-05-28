Dixon man’s alleged threat to former state representative centered on data center development: Police chief

A Dixon man has been charged with three felonies in connection with social media posts and emails that authorities say directed threats toward a Lee County economic development official.

Harley R. Delander, 28, of Dixon, is charged with intimidation/physical harm, a Class 3 felony; and one count each of stalking/cause fear for safety and cyberstalking/cause person to fear, both Class 4 felonies, according to Lee County online court documents.

Delander is accused of threatening Lee County Industrial Development Association Executive Director Tom Demmer, a former Illinois state representative, over Delander’s disdain for data centers, according to Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins.

According to a news release issued Thursday, the investigation began after the Dixon Police Department received information regarding communications allegedly made by Delander through email and social media. Based on the investigation, charges were approved alleging that Delander knowingly and willfully communicated threats and engaged in a course of conduct that caused concern for the safety of Demmer and his family, according to the release.

Delander had plans to protest data center development, and asked people to join him in showing up at Demmer’s home this weekend, according to a Wednesday post on Delander’s Facebook page that included Demmer’s address.

The public defender’s office was appointed Thursday afternoon to represent him, with his next court hearing – a preliminary hearing – set for 8:30 a.m. June 10. Delander is in the Lee County Jail, according to jail records.

“This case is not about limiting anyone’s right to speak, disagree, or peacefully protest,” Bivins said. “It is about public safety. People have the right to express their views, but threats and conduct that create fear for personal safety will be investigated and addressed appropriately.”

Bivins said the Dixon Police Department recognizes and respects the constitutional right of every person to express opinions, advocate for causes, attend public meetings, and participate in lawful protest. Public disagreement and civic engagement are important parts of our democracy, he said.

“However, threats, intimidation, stalking, or conduct that causes individuals or families to fear for their safety cross a serious line,” Bivins said. “The Dixon Police Department will take these matters seriously and will act when conduct rises to the level of criminal behavior.

“The Dixon Police Department encourages residents to remain engaged in local issues in a respectful, lawful, and peaceful manner,” Bivins said. “Our community is strongest when people can share their views without fear, intimidation, or threats of harm.”

The matter remains under investigation by the Dixon Police Department and has been referred to the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office.