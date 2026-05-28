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The Herald-News

Joliet teen charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

A Joliet teen has been charged with first-degree murder of another person who was stabbed on May 3.

A Will County grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday against Jae’vion Smith, 17, on a charge of the first-degree murder of Javion Bailey.

The charges alleged Smith stabbed Bailey with a knife while knowing such an act “created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.”

A petition to deny the pretrial release of Smith under the SAFE-T Act has been filed. The petition was sealed from the public.

Shaw Local has contacted the Joliet Police Department for further information.

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Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News