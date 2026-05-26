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Ogle County News

Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center serves biscuits and gravy on Wednesdays

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front Street.

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front St. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Biscuits and gravy

The center’s regular biscuits and gravy is served every Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. The first Wednesday is the community breakfast with the mayor.

Craft

Thursday, May 28: Momentum will be conducting a free watercolor craft starting at 2 p.m.

Cardio drumming

Are you looking for a new way to stay active, boost your energy and have fun? Join the center for a high-energy fitness class that combines movement, rhythm and music into a workout that feels more like a party than exercise. Starting on Tuesday, June 2, there will be a cardio drumming class. The cost is $2 per class for members and $3 per class for non-members.

Bridge

Do you like to play bridge or would you like to learn? Every Wednesday at 1 p.m. a group meets to play in the center’s coffee shop.

Mt. MorrisOgle CountyLocal NewsSeniorsSenior CitizensOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois