Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center serves biscuits and gravy on Wednesdays

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front St. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Biscuits and gravy

The center’s regular biscuits and gravy is served every Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. The first Wednesday is the community breakfast with the mayor.

Craft

Thursday, May 28: Momentum will be conducting a free watercolor craft starting at 2 p.m.

Cardio drumming

Are you looking for a new way to stay active, boost your energy and have fun? Join the center for a high-energy fitness class that combines movement, rhythm and music into a workout that feels more like a party than exercise. Starting on Tuesday, June 2, there will be a cardio drumming class. The cost is $2 per class for members and $3 per class for non-members.

Bridge

Do you like to play bridge or would you like to learn? Every Wednesday at 1 p.m. a group meets to play in the center’s coffee shop.