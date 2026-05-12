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Ogle County News

Disciples UMC in Mt. Morris collecting school supplies

School supplies

School supplies (Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki)

By Shaw Local News Network

Disciples United Methodist Church in Mt. Morris is partnering with Midwest Mission to host a used/new school supplies collection drive.

Items can be dropped off anytime in the dropbox located by the front doors at 102 Maple Ave., Mt. Morris. The drive runs May 8 to June 20.

Each May, many gently used school supplies are cleaned out of desks and lockers and end up in the trash or clutter up the house. Items like notebooks with unused pages, extra pencils, crayons, rulers, folders and other supplies often still have life left in them.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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