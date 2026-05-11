Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center euchre tourney is May 14

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front St. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Biscuits and gravy

The regular biscuits and gravy breakfast is every Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. (The first Wednesday is the community breakfast with the mayor).

Webinar

Thursday, May 14: 10 a.m. webinar from the University of Illinois titled “Fur Real Companionship.” Discover the benefits animals bring to older adults.

Euchre

May 14: 6 p.m. euchre tournament.

Bridge

Do you like to play bridge or would you like to learn? Every Wednesday at 1 p.m. a group meets to play in the coffee shop.

Anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the center. Each month the center will have a special celebration.