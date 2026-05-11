Grobe named May Student of the Month at Polo Community High School

Carlee Grobe (right) was recently named the May Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. She received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for her efforts. At left is Jen Grobe of the Polo Schools Foundation. (Photo provided by Polo School District)

Carlee Grobe was recently named the May Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. She received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for her efforts. Grobe is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Grobe.

The Polo senior participates in activities including volleyball, basketball, track, FCCLA, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Student Council and Varsity Club. After high school she plans to attend college and pursue a career in education.

Carlee Grobe (Photo provided by Polo School District)

Upon receipt of the award, Grobe filled out a list of questions about her school experience.

If you could create any new class at your school, what would it be? : A sign language class.

What does it take to be a successful high school student?: Being involved in as much as possible. It creates more relationships with people outside of your friend group and allows for better time management skills.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I really loved environmental health taught by Gina Cole. Mrs. Cole is an amazing teacher and made the semester class a blast. This class was filled with lots of discussion about real-world issues and having someone as intelligent as Mrs. Cole taught me so many life-long lessons.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?: I plan on attending Sauk Valley Community College to major in early elementary education and continuing my basketball career.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite volunteer activities come during the summer. My basketball and volleyball teams host skill camps where the players work. I love being able to share my love for both those sports with other kids.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: I always love field day at our school. Being involved in such an amazing day for each of those kids is such a blessing. I always look forward to meeting each of them and making their day special.

What is your hope for the future?: In my future, I hope to change lives. Being a teacher has been my dream since I was young because I’ve looked up to my former elementary teachers. I hope to be someone who is looked up to and remembered for life.