Ogle County releases marriage and civil union licenses issued in April

Ogle County recently released the marriage licenses it issued in April.

Tyler Simmer of Rock City and Alexis Rote of Rock City.

Adam Johnson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Jennah Wilson of New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Felix Santiago Hernandez of Loves Park and Christina West of Rockford.

Tyler Teske of Chana and Sally Infante of Rochelle.

Bryan Mora of Rochelle and Jordan Myatt of Rochelle.

Theodore Sertuche of Sycamore and Kennedi Stock of Sycamore.

Nathan Demus of Byron and Stephanie Grobe of Byron.

Tanner Freeman of Creston and Jessica Wellman of Creston.

Cody Logan of Mt. Morris and Brittany Snapp of Mt. Morris.

Enrique Schaefer of Davis Junction and Leslie Lopez Reyes of Davis Junction.

Kevin Walker of Kings and Cassandra Mateika of Rochelle.

William Rogers of Stillman Valley and Emily Rehmel of Stillman Valley.

Amanda Scheri of McLean and Teiya Watson of McLean.

Ian Waller of Chicago and Madeleine Girgis of Chicago.

Kyle Behrens of Mt. Morris and Sarah Martin of Mt. Morris.

Samuel Santana Jimenez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Ianna Suero Gonzalez of Rochelle.

Maria De Los Angeles of Rochelle and Rafael Lopez Belmonte of Rochelle.

Lucas Patterson of Meadview, Arizona, and Anita Burgett of Meadview, Arizona.

Trey Rusche of Freeport and Abigail Diaz of Romeoville.

The county also released the civil union licenses it issued in April.