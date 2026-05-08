Ogle County releases marriage and civil union licenses issued in April

Ogle County recently released the marriage licenses it issued in April.
- Tyler Simmer of Rock City and Alexis Rote of Rock City.
- Adam Johnson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Jennah Wilson of New Richmond, Wisconsin.
- Felix Santiago Hernandez of Loves Park and Christina West of Rockford.
- Tyler Teske of Chana and Sally Infante of Rochelle.
- Bryan Mora of Rochelle and Jordan Myatt of Rochelle.
- Theodore Sertuche of Sycamore and Kennedi Stock of Sycamore.
- Nathan Demus of Byron and Stephanie Grobe of Byron.
- Tanner Freeman of Creston and Jessica Wellman of Creston.
- Cody Logan of Mt. Morris and Brittany Snapp of Mt. Morris.
- Enrique Schaefer of Davis Junction and Leslie Lopez Reyes of Davis Junction.
- Kevin Walker of Kings and Cassandra Mateika of Rochelle.
- William Rogers of Stillman Valley and Emily Rehmel of Stillman Valley.
- Amanda Scheri of McLean and Teiya Watson of McLean.
- Ian Waller of Chicago and Madeleine Girgis of Chicago.
- Kyle Behrens of Mt. Morris and Sarah Martin of Mt. Morris.
- Samuel Santana Jimenez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Ianna Suero Gonzalez of Rochelle.
- Maria De Los Angeles of Rochelle and Rafael Lopez Belmonte of Rochelle.
- Lucas Patterson of Meadview, Arizona, and Anita Burgett of Meadview, Arizona.
- Trey Rusche of Freeport and Abigail Diaz of Romeoville.
The county also released the civil union licenses it issued in April.
- Cody McLaughlin of Rochelle and Cortney Kniece of Rochelle.