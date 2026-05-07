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Ogle County News

Ogle County 4-H names Public Presentation award winners

Ambassador Allissa Martin hands Mackenzie Taylor her Grand Champion ribbon and plaque sponsored by Julie Merdian.

Ambassador Allissa Martin hands Mackenzie Taylor her Grand Champion ribbon and plaque sponsored by Julie Merdian. (Photo provided by Ogle County 4-H)

By Shaw Local News Network

This year’s Ogle County 4-H Public Presentations Contest was held Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Oregon Church of God. Julie Merdian sponsored the Public Presentations award.

The winners are:

  • Top of Class Formal Speech – Beginner (aged 8-13): Caleb Newkirk, Lindenwood.
  • Top of Class Illustrated Speech – Beginner (aged 8-13): Shelby Harbaugh, Chana.
  • Top of Class Illustrated Speech – Advanced (aged 14-18): Immanuel Arellano, Mt. Morris.
  • Top of Class Oral Interpretation: Mackenzie Taylor, Kings.
  • Grand Champion Public Presentation: Mackenzie Taylor, Kings.
  • Reserve Grand Champion Public Presentation: Caleb Newkirk, Lindenwood.

The Illinois State 4-H Public Presentation Contest was held April 26 at Parkland College in Champaign, where participants competed against members across the state.

State Public Speaking Contest Delegates were Mackenzie Taylor, Oral Interpretation; Caleb Newkirk, Formal Speech, Beginner ages 8-13; and Shelby Harbaugh, Illustrated Speech, ages 8-13.

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