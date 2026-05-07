Ogle County 4-H names Public Presentation award winners

Ambassador Allissa Martin hands Mackenzie Taylor her Grand Champion ribbon and plaque sponsored by Julie Merdian. (Photo provided by Ogle County 4-H)

This year’s Ogle County 4-H Public Presentations Contest was held Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Oregon Church of God. Julie Merdian sponsored the Public Presentations award.

The winners are:

Top of Class Formal Speech – Beginner (aged 8-13): Caleb Newkirk, Lindenwood.

Top of Class Illustrated Speech – Beginner (aged 8-13): Shelby Harbaugh, Chana.

Top of Class Illustrated Speech – Advanced (aged 14-18): Immanuel Arellano, Mt. Morris.

Top of Class Oral Interpretation: Mackenzie Taylor, Kings.

Grand Champion Public Presentation: Mackenzie Taylor, Kings.

Reserve Grand Champion Public Presentation: Caleb Newkirk, Lindenwood.

The Illinois State 4-H Public Presentation Contest was held April 26 at Parkland College in Champaign, where participants competed against members across the state.

State Public Speaking Contest Delegates were Mackenzie Taylor, Oral Interpretation; Caleb Newkirk, Formal Speech, Beginner ages 8-13; and Shelby Harbaugh, Illustrated Speech, ages 8-13.