Forrestville Valley School District announces IPA Leadership Award winners

Forreston Junior/Senior High School seniors Danica Fong and Hunter DeWall were named winners of the Illinois Principals Association’s Leadership Award. (Photo provided by Forrestville Valley School District)

Forreston Grade School fifth grade students Olivia Coy and Baylor Krusey were named the winners of the Illinois Principals Association’s Leadership Award.

Olivia is the daughter of Eric and Cassandra Coy of Freeport and Baylor is the son of Jared and Ashley Krusey of German Valley.

Forreston Grade School fifth grade students Olivia Coy and Baylor Krusey were named the winners of the Illinois Principals Association’s Leadership Award. (Photo provided by Forrestville Valley School District)

Forreston Junior/Senior High School eighth grade students Jessah Newill and Elena Tuten along with seniors Danica Fong and Hunter DeWall were also named winners of the Illinois Principals Association’s Leadership Award.

Forreston Junior/Senior High School eighth grade students Jessah Newill and Elena Tuten were named winners of the Illinois Principals Association’s Leadership Award. (Photo provided by Forrestville Valley School District)

Hunter is the son of Kyle and Amanda DeWall of German Valley and Danica is the daughter of Colleen Miller of German Valley and Jason Fong of Hoffman Estates. Jessah is the daughter of Troy and Tonya Newill of Forreston and Elena Tuten is the daughter of Joel and Maria Tuten of German Valley.

Students were selected by the faculty of Forreston Grade School and FJSHS for displaying leadership, character and achievement daily. Winners attended a brunch at the Dixon Elks Club sponsored by the Northwest Illinois Principals Association.