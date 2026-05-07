Two scholarship programs open applications for fall semester

The I.F. Doug Stonier and Ella Stonier Educational Trust will provide scholarships to college students for the school year commencing in August.

To be eligible, students must have resided in the Granville, Hennepin or Magnolia townships for three years before the awarding of a scholarship.

The scholarships will be awarded on an educational capability and financial need basis to students working toward a bachelor’s degree and entering their third or fourth year of college. Scholarship applications are available at Hometown National Bank’s trust department, 260 Bucklin St., La Salle. Applications are due Sunday, May 31.

Erna A. Moews Memorial Scholarships Available

Erna A. Moews Memorial Scholarship Fund committee members announce the availability of a scholarship for the 2026-27 school year.

Applicants must be high school graduates and pursuing a major in computer science, science, fine arts, mathematics or architecture, entering their third or fourth year of college. The students also must have resided in Granville Township for a period of three years.

Application forms can be obtained from Hometown National Bank. Applications are due May 31.