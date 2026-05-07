Lee County Sheriff’s Office urges public to be aware, report suspicious interactions involving children

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a message of caution in the wake of two recent reports of suspicious interactions involving children in Franklin Grove and Amboy.

At this time, there is no indication of any attempted abduction; however, the sheriff’s office believes families and the community must be aware and remain vigilant.

The first incident was reported on April 22 in Franklin Grove. According to the report, a white man driving either a silver van or a white pickup truck approached children and asked if they wanted to make extra money, according to a news release. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

The second incident reportedly occurred on April 30 and was reported to the Amboy Police Department on May 1. In that incident, a white man with a beard and driving a white van allegedly attempted to get children to approach his vehicle, according to the release.

The incidents remain under investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to speak with their children about personal safety, avoiding contact with unknown individuals, and reporting suspicious behavior to a trusted adult immediately.

Deputies also are asking residents to remain observant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement as soon as possible. Anyone with information related to either incident is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.