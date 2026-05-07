Mendota YMCA and Live Well Mendota summer activity schedule

The Mendota YMCA and Live Well Mendota announced the schedule for this year’s summer youth activities. (Scott Anderson)

The Mendota YMCA and Live Well Mendota announced the schedule for this year’s summer youth activities.

Throughout the summer, there are camp series’ and day programs for elementary, middle and high school-aged residents looking to stay busy.

Elementary Camp Series

Girls Wrestling Camp: 5:30 - 7 p.m. from Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Sunday, June 28, and ends in-house Monday, June 29. This camp is open to females.

Elementary School Day Programs

Crafts with Nature Supplies: 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8 at Lake Mendota Park. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Friday, June 5. This day program is open to everyone ages 5-10.

Plant and Paint: 3:00 - 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Wednesday, June 24. This day program is open to everyone ages 5-11.

Middle School Camp Series

Agility Camp: 10:00 -11:30 a.m. from Monday, June 15 to Friday, June 19 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Sunday, June 14, and ends in-house Monday, June 15. This camp is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Battle Day: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at Lake Mendota Park. This is a camp of nerf wars, water wars, color wars, dodgeball tournaments, s’mores and more. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Thursday, July 16, and ends in-house on Friday, June 17. This camp is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Fitness Camp: 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. from Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12 at the YMCA. This camp will explore types of fitness such as calisthenics, yoga, Pilates, and HIIT. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Sunday, June 7, and ends in-house on Monday, June 8. This camp is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Flag Football Camp: 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. from Thursday, July 30 to Tuesday, August 4, excluding Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2, at Mendota High School. Registration costs $35 and ends both online and in-house on Sunday, July 26. This camp is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Basketball Camp: Afternoons from Monday, July 13 to Thursday, July 16 at Strouss Park. Registration costs $35 and ends both online and in-house on Friday, July 10. This camp is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Food Challenge: 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, Monday, June 22, Monday, July 6, Monday, July 13, and Monday, July 20, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m on Monday, July 27, and 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at the YMCA. This series is for incoming students from grades 5-8, who will learn cooking skills and culinary tricks. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Thursday, June 4, and ends in-house on Friday, June 5. This camp is open to everyone ages 10-13.

Girls Wrestling Camp: 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. from Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Sunday, June 28, and ends in-house on Monday, June 29. This camp is open to everyone ages 10-13.

Golf Camp: 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. from Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24 at Mendota Golf Course. Registration costs $35 and ends both online and in-house on Friday, July 17. This camp is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Open Wrestling: 5:30 -7:00 p.m. from Monday, July 27 to Thursday, July 30 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Saturday, July 25, and ends in-house on Monday, July 27. This camp is open to everyone ages 10-13.

Soccer Camp: 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. from Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9 at Lake Mendota Park. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Friday, July 3, and ends in-house on Sunday, July 5. This camp is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Tennis Camp: 9:00 -10:30 a.m. from Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2 at Blackstone Park. Registration costs $35 and ends both online and in-house on Thursday, June 25. This camp is open to everyone ages 10-13.

Weightlifting Camp: 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 5 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Monday, June 1, and ends in-house on Sunday, May 31. This camp is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Middle School Day Programs

Broadcasting and Journalism: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Monday, July 13. This day program is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Crafts with Nature Supplies: 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8 at Lake Mendota Park. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Friday, June 5. This day program is open to everyone ages 10-13.

Disc Golf: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Lake Mendota Park. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Monday, June 8. This day program is open to everyone ages 10-13.

DJ Class: 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Sunday, June 21. This day program is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Dungeons and Dragons: 12-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Monday, July 6. This day program is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Podcasting: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Tuesday, June 16. This day program is open to everyone ages 11-13.

Refereeing Class: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Friday, June 19. This day program is open to everyone ages 10-13.

High School Camp Series

Disc Golf Camp: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Wednesday, June 10, and ends in-house on Thursday, June 11. This camp is open to everyone ages 14-18.

Agility Camp: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. from Monday, June 15 to Friday, June 19 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Sunday, June 14, and ends in-house on Monday, June 15. This camp is open to everyone.

Cheer Camp: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on the two Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between July 27 and Aug. 6 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends both online and in-house on Monday, July 20. This camp is open to everyone ages 14-18.

Fitness Camp: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. from Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Sunday, June 7, and ends in-house on Monday, June 8. This camp is open to everyone ages 14-18.

Food Challenge: 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 15, Monday, June 29, Monday, July 13, and Monday, July 20, 1-2 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, July 27, and 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at the YMCA. This series is for incoming students from grades 9-12, who will learn cooking skills and culinary tricks. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Thursday, June 11, and ends in-house on Friday, June 12. This camp is open to everyone ages 14-18.

Weightlifting Camp: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 5 at the YMCA. Registration costs $35, and ends online on Monday, June 1, and ends in-house on Sunday, May 31. This camp is open to everyone ages 14-18.

High School Day Programs

DJ Classes: 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends online on Sunday, June 21, and ends in-house on Monday, June 22. This day program is open to everyone ages 14-18.

Dungeons and Dragons: 12-4 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends online on Wednesday, July 8, and ends in-house on Thursday, July 9. This day program is open to everyone.

Podcasting: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Monday, June 15. This day program is open to everyone ages 14-18.

Broadcasting and Journalism: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends online on Monday, July 13, and ends in-house on Wednesday, July 15. This day program is open to everyone.

Refereeing Class: 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25 at the YMCA. Registration is free and ends both online and in-house on Tuesday, June 23. This day program is open to everyone ages 14-15.