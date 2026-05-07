La Salle police issue 39 citations during distracted driving enforcement campaign

La Salle police announced Monday that officers issued 20 citations for distracted driving violations and another 19 for various violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

“Distracted driving remains a serious problem in La Salle, and one moment of inattention can change lives forever,” Sgt. Ray Gatza said. “High-visibility enforcement is one way we remind drivers that safe driving requires their full attention. April may be over, but our message is not. The City of La Salle Police Department will continue enforcing distracted driving laws and urging motorists to put the phone away whenever they get behind the wheel.”

The City of La Salle Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.