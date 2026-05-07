L-P agriculture program earns gold chapter status in first year

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Agriculture Program was recognized as a top 40 program in the state in its first year, with final results of the program's ranking coming in June at the 2026 State FFA Convention. (Photo Provided By La Salle-Peru Township High School)

La Salle-Peru’s agriculture program earned gold chapter status and ranked first in its section in its inaugural year, positioning it among Illinois’s top FFA chapters.

The distinction means two L-P students will travel to Washington D.C. next summer on an all-expenses-paid trip to study agricultural history — a rare honor for a first-year program.

Each year, roughly 400 agriculture programs and Future Farmers of America chapters across Illinois implement the National FFA Organization’s mission through five quality standards: growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

To earn recognition, programs must complete 15 activities — one from each quality standard — and submit them for scoring based on members’ goals, results, influence on young leaders, and overall impact.

“Over the course of the last year, the L-P FFA Officer Team and its members have not only planned out these 15 activities and events but also implemented them with the help of our school, community, and supporters,” L-P Agriculture Instructor Riley Hintzsche said.

The L-P program ranked first among all 25 sections in Illinois and earned gold chapter status — the highest FFA distinction. The program also won section awards in all three divisions: growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

Final state rankings will be announced in June at the 2026 State FFA Convention.