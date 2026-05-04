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Ogle County News

Ogle County property transfers for April 27 to May 1, 2026

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Warranty Deeds

Bozena Kurzac to Antoni W Kurzac Jr and Meghan Kurzac, 1 Parcel: 2497 E Water Rd, Byron, $0.00

Thomas C Temple and Rose M Temple to Thomas C Temple Trustee, Rose M Temple Trustee, and Temple Joint, 1 Parcel: 5980 E IL Rte 64, Oregon, $0.00

Amanda Phillips and Chad Phillips to Salvadore Krischke, 1 Parcel: 8894 N IL Rte 2, Byron, $238,000

Dylan Cheek to Heather Ruchti, 1 Parcel: 111 N Nohe Ave, Oregon, $75,000

Corwell Family Properties Llc to Hunter Mack, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-08-303-012, $13,500

Sec Of Housing & Urban Development to Lane M Hopkins, 1 Parcel: 107 N Thomas Ave., Polo, $165,993

Marty Cox and Christie Cox to Marty Jay Cox Jr and Felicia Dawn Graham, 2 Parcels in Woosung Township: 14-35-376-010 and 14-35-400-010, $36,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Daniel Scheck and Michelle Irwin, 1 Parcel: 1368 Joanne Ter, Byron, $353,480

Quit Claims

Dean A Fuller to Melissa Fuller, 1 Parcel: 728 N Kristi Dr, Byron, $0.00

Creston Commons Llc to Hre Builders Llc, 2 Parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-302-022 and 25-23-404-007, $0.00

George F Justice Iii to Kendal M Justice, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-21-377-002, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Tate J Statler to Tate J Statler Trustee and Tate J Statler Tr1, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-20-400-013, $0.00

David E Vola to David E Vola Trustee and David E Vola Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-401-001, $0.00

Jessica A Richards to Jessica A Richards Trustee, Joel Richards Jr Trustee, and Joel Richards Jr & Jessica A Richards Rev Tr2026, 1 Parcel: 8741 N River Dr, Byron, $0.00

Jeffrey T Mois and Marjorie E Mois to Jeffrey T Mois Trustee, Marjorie E Mois Trustee, and Jeffrey T Mois & Marjorie Mois Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 405 N 5th St, Oregon, $0.00

Dennis J Alderks and Sharon A Alderks to Dennis J Alderks Trustee, Sharon A Alderks Trustee, and Dennis J & Sharon A Alderks Tr, 1 Parcel in White Rock Township: 18-17-100-005, $0.00

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