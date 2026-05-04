Ogle County property transfers for April 27 to May 1, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Bozena Kurzac to Antoni W Kurzac Jr and Meghan Kurzac, 1 Parcel: 2497 E Water Rd, Byron, $0.00

Thomas C Temple and Rose M Temple to Thomas C Temple Trustee, Rose M Temple Trustee, and Temple Joint, 1 Parcel: 5980 E IL Rte 64, Oregon, $0.00

Amanda Phillips and Chad Phillips to Salvadore Krischke, 1 Parcel: 8894 N IL Rte 2, Byron, $238,000

Dylan Cheek to Heather Ruchti, 1 Parcel: 111 N Nohe Ave, Oregon, $75,000

Corwell Family Properties Llc to Hunter Mack, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-08-303-012, $13,500

Sec Of Housing & Urban Development to Lane M Hopkins, 1 Parcel: 107 N Thomas Ave., Polo, $165,993

Marty Cox and Christie Cox to Marty Jay Cox Jr and Felicia Dawn Graham, 2 Parcels in Woosung Township: 14-35-376-010 and 14-35-400-010, $36,000

Contry Homes Group Llc to Daniel Scheck and Michelle Irwin, 1 Parcel: 1368 Joanne Ter, Byron, $353,480

Quit Claims

Dean A Fuller to Melissa Fuller, 1 Parcel: 728 N Kristi Dr, Byron, $0.00

Creston Commons Llc to Hre Builders Llc, 2 Parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-302-022 and 25-23-404-007, $0.00

George F Justice Iii to Kendal M Justice, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-21-377-002, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Tate J Statler to Tate J Statler Trustee and Tate J Statler Tr1, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-20-400-013, $0.00

David E Vola to David E Vola Trustee and David E Vola Tr2026, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-401-001, $0.00

Jessica A Richards to Jessica A Richards Trustee, Joel Richards Jr Trustee, and Joel Richards Jr & Jessica A Richards Rev Tr2026, 1 Parcel: 8741 N River Dr, Byron, $0.00

Jeffrey T Mois and Marjorie E Mois to Jeffrey T Mois Trustee, Marjorie E Mois Trustee, and Jeffrey T Mois & Marjorie Mois Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 405 N 5th St, Oregon, $0.00

Dennis J Alderks and Sharon A Alderks to Dennis J Alderks Trustee, Sharon A Alderks Trustee, and Dennis J & Sharon A Alderks Tr, 1 Parcel in White Rock Township: 18-17-100-005, $0.00