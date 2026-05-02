Oregon’s Jarrett Reynolds named IBCA Regional Coach of the Year

Oregon Community Unit School District 220 recently announced that Head Boys Basketball Coach Jarrett Reynolds has been named a Regional Coach of the Year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA). (Nole Campos)

Oregon Community Unit School District 220 recently announced that Head Boys Basketball Coach Jarrett Reynolds has been named a Regional Coach of the Year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).

The recognition highlights Reynolds’ leadership, commitment to student-athletes and the success of the Oregon High School basketball program during the season. IBCA Regional Coach of the Year recipients are selected through a nomination and review process led by district and regional representatives, recognizing excellence among coaches within their respective areas.

“This is a tremendous honor for Coach Reynolds and a reflection of the work being done within our basketball program,” Superintendent PJ Caposey said. “Recognition at this level speaks not only to competitive success, but to the leadership, consistency, and positive impact he has on our students and school community.”

The IBCA selection process includes nominations from peers and evaluation by regional leadership, focusing on team performance, program growth and overall coaching excellence.

In addition to on-court success, Coach Reynolds is recognized for his dedication to developing student-athletes both academically and personally, reinforcing the values of teamwork, discipline and perseverance, according to an Oregon school district news release.

“OCUSD 220 congratulates Coach Reynolds on this well-deserved honor and thanks him for his continued commitment to excellence and leadership within the Oregon community,” according to the release.