Byron’s Kruse graduates from Air Force basic training

A1C Robert M. “Max” Kruse of Byron graduated from United States Air Force basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas on April 9. (Photo provided by Dalton Kruse)

A1C Robert M. “Max” Kruse of Byron graduated from United States Air Force basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas on April 9.

He is the son of Dalton C. and Sabina A. Kruse of Byron.

Kruse enlisted in Wisconsin Air National Guard 115th FW Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, in October 2024.

He is in aircraft (F35) maintenance/crew chief tech training, Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas; continuation to Eglin Air Force Base, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Luke Air Force Base, Phoenix, Arizona with graduation and assignment to 115th FW, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin.