Police ask people to avoid area of downtown St. Charles amid large presence of responders

(file photo) The St. Charles Police Department is urging residents to keep clear of an area in the 100 block of North Second Street near the Fox River.

Authorities in St. Charles are on the scene Wednesday afternoon near the Fox River urging residents to keep clear of the area in the 100 block of North Second Street.

Authorities posted about a large police presence in the area but did not specify the reason. The St. Charles Police Department is also on the scene.

Authorities say there is “no treat to the public.” However, they are asking residents to avoid the area.

The city said it will provide additional information when available.

This is near where a suspicious device was found in planter late Saturday, according to police. That prompted an evacuation and street closures in the area. There’s no indication if the incidents are related.