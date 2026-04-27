Ogle County property transfers for April 20-24, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Jonathan B Nuyen and Ocelia M Nuyen to Kerns Property Management Llc, 2 Parcels in Dement Township: 25-24-100-002 and 25-24-100-003, $204,000

Kalah D Barry to Derrick Pfile, 1 Parcel: 502 N Walnut Ave, Forreston, $136,500

Yahia Osheba to Christopher Stephenitch and Angela Stephenitch, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-101-011, $1,250

Union Savings Bank to Dimitrinka Georgieva and Yancho Vondenicharov, 1 Parcel: 502 E Brayton Rd, Mt. Morris, $70,000

Shh Property Ventures Llc and Pc Home Buyers Inc to Hill Maintenance Gutter Repairs Llc, 1 Parcel: 201 W 2nd St, Leaf River, $42,000

Robert P Fager to Jon M Ludwig and Renee M Ludwig, 1 Parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-02-100-005, $125,000

Michael G Green to Christopher Finifrock, 1 Parcel: 08-25-126-002, $175,000

R Scott Mcmullen and Laura E Mcmullen to Michael A Ashworth and Morgan V Murray, 1 Parcel: 8657 N Hilltop Dr, Byron, $285,000

Quit Claims

Hp Dj Real Estate Llc to Bennys Gas Station Llc, Fenny Commercial Properties Llc, Dms Ogle Real Estate Llc, 2 Parcels in Scott Township: 11-23-200-023 and 11-23-200-026, $0.00

Yazmin Gil DeLeyva and YazminGil De Leyva to Carlos Gil DeLeyva and Carlos Gil DeLeyva, 1 Parcel: 401 S 4th St, Oregon, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Edward C Vock Trustee and Judson Road Tr to Andrew R Albrecht, 2 Parcels: 15-20-100-004 and 15-20-100-010, $310,000

Michael A Stukenberg Trustee and Michael A Stukenberg Rev Tr, to Michael A Stukenberg Trustee, Michael A Stukenberg Rev Tr, Kenneth E Sheely Trustee, and Kenneth E Sheely Tr493, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township:15-06-200-008, $527,456

Sitllman Bank Trustee, Trg0024, and Stillman Bank Trg0024 to Jay Pitney and Container Depot Co Inc, 1 Parcel: 239 E Oak Grove Rd, Byron, $100,000

Ronald G Lenhart Trustee and Ronald G Lenhart Trrg136 to Justin A Diehl, Lindy J Diehl, Christopher G Diehl, 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-27-300-006, $185,000

Bonita K Miller Trustee, Bonita K Reints Trustee, J.e.s Tr1, and Jes Tr1 to Matthew Svela and Andrea Svela, 2 Parcels in Flagg Township: 24-28-300-004 and 24-33-100-001, $65,000

Curtis R Freeberg Trustee, Curtis R Freeberg Tr, and Norma L Freeberg Tr to Christian E Williams Trustee and Christian E Williams Tr, 2 Parcels in Marion Township: 05-33-426-004 and 05-34-302-002, $191,593

Deeds in Trust

Dean E Ankney and Dean E Ankney Trustee to Daoa Lv Tr1, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-33-477-004, $0.00

Diana Diehl and Diana M Diehl Elliott to Diana M Diehl Elliott Trustee and Strawser-Diehl Tr215, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-36-400-004, $0.00

Gerald R Schmidt and Jo Deen Schmidt to Gerald R Schmidt Trustee, Jo Deen Schmidt Trustee, and Gerald And Jo Deen Schmidt Family Tr, 2 Parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-16-202-004 and 15-16-300-011, $0.00

Thomas M Johnson and Betsy A Johnson to Thomas M Johnson Trustee and Thomas M Johnson Tr, 510 W Green St, Forreston; 15-20-100-004, 15-20-100-006, and 15-20-200-005, $0.00

Thomas M Johnson and Betsy A Johnson to Betsy A Johnson Trustee and Betsy A Johnson Tr, 4 Parcels: 510 W Green St, Forreston; 15-20-100-004, 15-20-100-006, and 15-20-200-005, $0.00

Terry Busby, Loretta L Busby, and Loretta L Conroy to Terry Busby Trustee, Loretta Lynn Busby Trustee, and Busby Family Tr : 10570 N Pecatonica Rd, Pecatonica, and 1 Parcel in Leaf River Township: 04-17-277-009, $0.00