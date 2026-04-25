Rochelle to host Small Business Town Hall on May 19

The city of Rochelle invites local business owners and entrepreneurs to attend a Small Business Town Hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 19, at Rochelle City Hall.

The open forum will provide an opportunity to learn more about the city’s current business incentive programs and share ideas to strengthen support for Rochelle’s local business community.

The meeting will serve as both an informational session and a listening opportunity, where city officials will highlight available resources and gather feedback directly from those who drive Rochelle’s economy.

“We know our small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Mayor John Bearrows said. “This town hall is an opportunity to connect, share what the city currently offers, and most importantly, hear directly from business owners about what tools and resources would help them grow and succeed here in Rochelle.”

The city of Rochelle is especially interested in learning what additional programs, incentives or partnerships could enhance Rochelle’s economic development efforts and better meet the evolving needs of local businesses, a news release said.

“This is about collaboration,” City Council member Rosie Arteaga said. “We want to build on the programs we already have and ensure they’re working for our business community. By inviting ideas and feedback, we can continue to make Rochelle a place where businesses not only open but thrive.”

All local business owners, entrepreneurs and those interested in starting a business in Rochelle are encouraged to attend.