Damask named April Rochelle Rotary Student of the Month

Rochelle Township High School junior Kami Damask was recently named the April Rochelle Rotary Club “Service Above Self” Student of the Month.

“Kami has accumulated over 422 Silver Service volunteer hours during her three years at RTHS and has already earned her Silver Service Cord as a junior,” according to an RTHS news release. “Her dedication to serving others is evident through her many contributions to the community. Kami has volunteered at Spring Lake Pool, taught swimming lessons, assisted with fundraising events and childcare at First Presbyterian Church, worked in the concession stand at the REC Center, coached Rochelle Junior Tackle cheer and served at the ROCK Christian Retreat Weekend, where her supervisor noted, ‘Kami served with a smile and a great attitude all weekend.’”

In addition to her community service, she is actively involved at RTHS. She volunteers as an office monitor during her study hall, serves as a baseball team manager, assists with supervising summer lifting sessions, helps organize and set up prom and supports several teachers and coaches when they need extra help. She is also a member of the cheer team and was recently inducted into the National Honor Society.

As part of this recognition, Damask will receive a scholarship to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp, where she will further develop her leadership skills and commitment to service.