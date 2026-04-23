First Fridays Open Mic is May 1 in Oregon

Singer and guitarist John Lindblade is much in demand as an accompanist for other musicians at First Fridays, and also performs as a solo act. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

The First Fridays Open Mic presents its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, May 1. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience. A lottery will take place at 6:15 p.m. to assign times for each performer.

The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.