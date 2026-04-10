Free oak and pecan tree saplings available to Ogle County residents

A limited number of free oak tree saplings will be given away to Ogle County residents at the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department, 909 W. Pines Road in Oregon. (Photo provided by Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department)

A limited number of free oak tree saplings will be given away to Ogle County residents at the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department, 909 W. Pines Road in Oregon.

Tree saplings will be available starting April 15. Residents may take up to 10 saplings from the garage between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you would like more than 10 saplings, a wait list will be left in the garage on a table with the tree saplings.

Red, swamp white and burr oak as well as pecan saplings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saplings are 2-4 feet tall, bare rooted, and must be planted within one week. Farmers and landowners with properties bordering rivers and creeks are encouraged to acquire and plant these native species. Trees were grown and provided by Living Lands and Waters Million Trees Project and will be distributed by the Rock River Trail Initiative and the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department.

To donate to Living Lands and Waters, go to www.livinglandsandwaters.org or call (309) 496-9848.

The Million Trees Project was initiated in 2007 by Living Lands & Waters to help further their mission to protect, preserve and restore the natural environment of our nation’s major rivers and their watersheds. Their mission is to not only clean up the river ways, but to also enhance the watersheds by planting native trees and removing invasive plants. The project will only plant trees that produce nuts and fruit so that ducks, songbirds, squirrels, wild turkeys, etc. have a viable food source. These strong hardwoods also create a habitat for wildlife and nesting birds.

If you have questions or for more information, call 815-732-4020.