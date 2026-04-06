Bertolet Memorial Library to host Birds of Prey program April 15

The Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River is collecting items from the wish list for “Hoo” Haven. Check out the list and grab an item or two ahead of “Hoo” Haven’s visit at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. They will be bringing their Birds of Prey program to Bertolet Memorial Library, and the library wants to show its support through filling their wish list needs. Drop off your donations today or bring them April 15 and stay for the program.

National Library Week

April 19-25: Find Your Joy at Bertolet Memorial Library! What brings you joy? Whether it’s cozying up with a new story, learning a new skill, gathering with community or something else, you can find your joy at Bertolet Memorial Library. Don’t forget to stop in anytime this week for the library’s annual Guess Me jars and register for prize baskets.

The History of the Hershey Chocolate Company

Wednesday, April 22, at 2 p.m.: Today the name Hershey is synonymous with quality milk chocolate, but that wasn’t always the case. Milton S. Hershey worked hard and failed often before his chocolate company was finally successful. And when he did become a household name and had earned a vast fortune, Milton and his wife, Catherine, decided to give it all away. Because of their generosity, tens of thousands of orphans have been saved, protected, and educated. Attend this illustrated lecture to hear the “behind the scenes” story of this beloved American company. Presented by Laura Keyes.

Road Trip With a Book

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with Road Trip With a Book. Explore all the United States has to offer and challenge yourself to read a book set in each of the 50 states in 2026.

Take & Make Craft Kit

Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your kit to make a seed bomb. Keep it for yourself or give it to a friend to make a tiny flower garden.

Adult Book of the Month

In “The Jackal’s Mistress” by Chris Bohjalian, Libby Steadman is running her husband’s farm and gristmill with the help of her niece and a hired hand in 1864 in Virginia. Her husband is in a Union prison camp and she fears the worst. One day she finds a Union soldier on death’s door near her house. Does she help this man and face treason or does she ignore him because he is the enemy? Either choice could greatly benefit Libby or bring her to her demise. Pick up your copy at the circulation desk today.

Stories With Stacey

Thursdays at 10 a.m.: T is for trucks and trains. We had a fun time learning about different types of trucks and train cars. Join us as we finish up the alphabet this spring.

Spice of the Month

Cardamom: Ground cardamom is an aromatic spice with a sweet, citrus-like, floral flavor. It is pungent and spicy, making it widely used in Scandinavian and Indian cooking. Cardamom works especially well in curries, stews, pastries and cakes (McCormickforchefs.com) Pick up a sample and recipes using cardamom at the circulation desk.

E-Books and Audiobooks are back

Introducing the Palace Project app, your newest e-reading experience. Access the library’s ebooks in one simple app. Enjoy thousands of free books from the Palace Bookshelf as well as exclusive titles only available to you in Palace. Download the Palace Project app for Android or Apple iOS today.

New releases

Adult Book

“My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney

“The Friend Of the Family” by Dean Koontz

Chapter Book

“The Pet Rock Mystery” by Ashley Belote

Picture Book

“How To Apologize” by David LaRochelle