Event honoring local women involved in military life is May 4 in Byron

The Veterans Assistance of Ogle County and Serenity Hospice and Home invite all female veterans, first responders and the sisters who support them to an event on Monday, May 4.

The event will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Jarrett Prairie Center at 7993 N. River Road, Byron.

A light breakfast will celebrate military women, first responders and the individuals who have supported loved ones in the military. All service members are invited to attend and military pinnings are available upon request at registration.

Registration is required. RSVP by April 24. Contact Stephanie at 815-732-2499.