Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Ogle County News

Forreston’s Loomis signs to play football at University of Dubuque

Kayden Loomis, son of Shawn and Megan Loomis, has signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a member of the football team at University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.

Kayden Loomis, son of Shawn and Megan Loomis, has signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a member of the football team at University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. (Photo provided by Forreston High School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Kayden Loomis, son of Shawn and Megan Loomis, has signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a member of the football team at University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.

A four-year football player, Loomis earned second team all-conference running back honors and the Troy Binkley Memorial Award in the 2025 season. He plans to pursue a degree in secondary education with a minor in sports management.

“The administration, coaches, and student-athletes of Forreston Junior/Senior High School proudly congratulate Kayden and wish him continued success both in the classroom and on the field at University of Dubuque,” a news release said.

High School SportsSportsFootballOgle CountyForrestonForreston Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois