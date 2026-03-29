Forreston’s Loomis signs to play football at University of Dubuque

Kayden Loomis, son of Shawn and Megan Loomis, has signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a member of the football team at University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. (Photo provided by Forreston High School)

Kayden Loomis, son of Shawn and Megan Loomis, has signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a member of the football team at University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.

A four-year football player, Loomis earned second team all-conference running back honors and the Troy Binkley Memorial Award in the 2025 season. He plans to pursue a degree in secondary education with a minor in sports management.

“The administration, coaches, and student-athletes of Forreston Junior/Senior High School proudly congratulate Kayden and wish him continued success both in the classroom and on the field at University of Dubuque,” a news release said.