Davis Junction Museum to host train history program April 19

The Davis Junction/Scott Township Historical Society Museum will host a program this month titled “A conversation with Mr. Bob Carter, one of the last agents to work at the Davis Decoration Railroad Depot” on Sunday, April 19 from 1-3 p.m. at 202 W. Pacific St. in Davis Junction. (Photo provided by Davis Junction Museum)

The Davis Junction/Scott Township Historical Society Museum will host “A conversation with Mr. Bob Carter, one of the last agents to work at the Davis Decoration Railroad Depot” on April 19.

The presentation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 W. Pacific St. in Davis Junction. Coffee and a snack will be provided.

The museum features town artifacts and has older high school yearbooks and museum T-shirts and more for sale. If you would like to donate, volunteer or become a member, stop in and introduce yourself.