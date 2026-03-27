Byron Masons hold 4th annual spaghetti supper

Byron Masons Brad Richolson and Sean Hosseini prepare the garlic bread and spaghetti for the fourth annual Masonic spaghetti dinner. (Photo provided by Byron Masons)

The evening was brisk but clear as about 100 people attended the Byron Lodge No. 274 A.F. & A.M. fourth annual spaghetti supper at the Masonic Temple.

The Masons served spaghetti and meatballs, mostaccioli, salad, garlic bread and beverages. Proceeds will go toward the lodge’s philanthropic endeavors, including donations to organizations in the Byron area and lodge maintenance.

“We were pleased with the turnout this evening and we would like to thank those who attended,” Chair Michael Thomas said. “We would also like to thank the Boy Scouts who helped during the event.”

The Masonic Lodge is the oldest continuous organization in Byron, having been formally constituted Oct. 21, 1858.

The Byron Lodge supports the community through donations to such organizations as Masonic Charities Fund, Byron High School Academic Bowl, People Helping People (Byron Food Pantry), Village of Progress and Serenity House and Hospice, among others.