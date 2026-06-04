Silvy: While the stadium mess drags on, the Bears finally look like contenders

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III celebrates along side head coach Ben Johnson Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, after their 24-20 win over the New York Giants at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Caleb Williams rolled out to his right and launched a deep ball, displaying his patented jump throw. It was perfectly spun and landed in Rome Odunze’s hands without breaking stride for a touchdown.

It was only an OTA practice at the end of May, but it was exactly what we all needed: a palate cleanser from the chaos caused by the stadium circus. The video has been viewed on social media close to 10 million times.

We used to hope for good news from Bears management to distract us from dysfunction on the football field. Now, at least we have a good football team to distract us from all the Springfield stinkage. This wasn’t just a random hype video; we’ve seen it happen in the biggest games during the most important moments. On this sun-splashed, mild spring day, the Iceman returned to provide hope.

It’s our new reality, and it’s a thing of beauty.

As the topic shifted back to the Bears getting shut out in Illinois yet again off the field and the hand-wringing continued, a friend of mine texted me a spot-on summary:

“I DO NOT CARE to talk about a stadium at all!!!!

But I love the fact that talking about the Bears is about a stadium I don’t care about.

Why… because we AREN’T talking about how pathetic my favorite football team is!”

And he’s correct. We still don’t have a stadium site, and shovels in the ground seem farther away than ever, but we have optimism on the field, and that’s worth shouting from the mountaintops. I sat at my son’s birthday dinner at Tsukasa in Vernon Hills when the hibachi chef turned to me and randomly asked, “Did you see that Caleb throw?”

Yes, there are still question marks. I remain perplexed by the lack of activity by the front office to address the defensive line, while a team like the Rams finds a way to add Myles Garrett. The Rams, Eagles, Packers and Ravens are always in add mode and haven’t sacrificed anything. It’s fair to wonder if Ryan Poles will ever take advantage of Caleb on his rookie deal.

For now, Williams and the offense will be our calling card. Do not worry about the Madden cover curse. The Bears have never had a player on the cover of the video game, and our quarterbacks have been cursed for decades. It’s a great validation of what has been established in one short year since Ben Johnson arrived, and there are realistic expectations of Caleb establishing himself as a true superstar.

Last training camp, I remember watching Johnson call out Luther Burden when he didn’t know where to line up, and then again for not blocking physically. Last Thursday, Johnson gave me the football tingles while raving about Burden busting out.

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now, just how he’s approached his offseason. It’s been electric. He showed up yesterday, had numerous explosive plays. I loved how in Phase 2, he was finishing every single rep that he took, and that really translated over to yesterday as well. So, he’s in a really good spot. He’s still developing and growing his route tree. … He’s been extremely coachable, so I’m really happy with him," Johnson said.

Everything in this offense should be better. Burden, Colston Loveland, and Odunze should all improve in the upcoming season. And while we know Caleb is always capable of mesmerizing play, I can’t wait to witness improved accuracy and better offensive starts.

Meantime, while I continue to want more from the D-line, the defense is younger and faster. Now, let’s hope Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon find it in their best interest to remain in the building to train with their teammates, even though the workouts are “optional.”

The Bears are building something special on the field despite the havoc on the stadium front.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.