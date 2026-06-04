La Salle County marriage licenses: May 14-May 31, 2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from May 14, 2026, through May 31, 2026.
John Marcus Scheidecker of Ottawa and Katherine Irene French of Ottawa
Christopher Joseph Kelly Jr. of Chicago and Bethany Jean Kozak of Chicago
Douglas Stancil Wood II of Chicago and Natalie Anne Niebur Lukich of Chicago
Tyler James Towne of Chicago and Carley Christina DeMoss of Ottawa
Austin Paul Biagini of McNabb and Kayte Elizabeth Bernardoni of McNabb
Bryan Duece Stillwell of Oglesby and Kelsey Lynn Rivara of Oglesby
Kenneth J. Hacker of Mendota and Charlie Lynn Ward of Mendota
Steven Kent Fiene of Ladd and Svetlana Emma Butler Semethy of Ladd
Blake John Kelly of Streator and Abigail Rose Sember of Streator
Mitchell Dean Gibson of Knoxville and Brooke Breann Sunderlage of Knoxville
Aidan Mitchell Walling of Concrete, WA and Mileigh Sue Schultz of Mendota
Logan Arthur Williamson of Streator and Anna Erin McMullen of Streator
Joshua Lee Holdiman of Earlville and Hanna Irean Schoeberlein of Granville
Jose Carlos Paredes Franco of Naperville and Alexis Marie Waldschmidt of Naperville
Beau Thomas Wixom of Mendota and Paige Ellen Simonton of Mendota
Benjamin Patrick Morrey of Tinley Park and Annalise Erin Morris of Geneseo
Robert Vernon Williams of Somonauk and Michele Leigh Kuykendall of Somonauk
Ewan Mackenzie Maier of Peru and Courtney Faye Heinecke of Peru
Porter James Thrall of Earlville and Katelynn Patricia Jorgenson of Earlville
William Figueroa Jr of Streator and Samantha Jo Talmon of Streator
Kyle Derek Kellen of Sublette and Felicia Laine Lybarger of Sublette, IL
Jonander Fajardo of Joliet and Emily Grace Rossini of Plainfield
Mark Troy Schimek of Streator and Natalie Marie Kovach of Streator
Lori Ann Carlson of Streator and Jill Lynn Retoff of Streator
Ian Joseph Welke of Ottawa and Danielle Elizabeth Hauch of Ottawa
Henry Dexter Lipps of Chicago and Reileigh Monroe Turro of Chicago
Timothy Raymond Donahue of Ottawa and Elizabeth Anne Robinson of Streator
Wilden Jose Montilla Bernal of S Chicago Heights and Jennifer Del Carmen Morales Cardozo of Streator