La Salle County marriage licenses: May 14-May 31, 2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from May 14, 2026, through May 31, 2026.

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from May 14, 2026, through May 31, 2026.

John Marcus Scheidecker of Ottawa and Katherine Irene French of Ottawa

Christopher Joseph Kelly Jr. of Chicago and Bethany Jean Kozak of Chicago

Douglas Stancil Wood II of Chicago and Natalie Anne Niebur Lukich of Chicago

Tyler James Towne of Chicago and Carley Christina DeMoss of Ottawa

Austin Paul Biagini of McNabb and Kayte Elizabeth Bernardoni of McNabb

Bryan Duece Stillwell of Oglesby and Kelsey Lynn Rivara of Oglesby

Kenneth J. Hacker of Mendota and Charlie Lynn Ward of Mendota

Steven Kent Fiene of Ladd and Svetlana Emma Butler Semethy of Ladd

Blake John Kelly of Streator and Abigail Rose Sember of Streator

Mitchell Dean Gibson of Knoxville and Brooke Breann Sunderlage of Knoxville

Aidan Mitchell Walling of Concrete, WA and Mileigh Sue Schultz of Mendota

Logan Arthur Williamson of Streator and Anna Erin McMullen of Streator

Joshua Lee Holdiman of Earlville and Hanna Irean Schoeberlein of Granville

Jose Carlos Paredes Franco of Naperville and Alexis Marie Waldschmidt of Naperville

Beau Thomas Wixom of Mendota and Paige Ellen Simonton of Mendota

Benjamin Patrick Morrey of Tinley Park and Annalise Erin Morris of Geneseo

Robert Vernon Williams of Somonauk and Michele Leigh Kuykendall of Somonauk

Ewan Mackenzie Maier of Peru and Courtney Faye Heinecke of Peru

Porter James Thrall of Earlville and Katelynn Patricia Jorgenson of Earlville

William Figueroa Jr of Streator and Samantha Jo Talmon of Streator

Kyle Derek Kellen of Sublette and Felicia Laine Lybarger of Sublette, IL

Jonander Fajardo of Joliet and Emily Grace Rossini of Plainfield

Mark Troy Schimek of Streator and Natalie Marie Kovach of Streator

Lori Ann Carlson of Streator and Jill Lynn Retoff of Streator

Ian Joseph Welke of Ottawa and Danielle Elizabeth Hauch of Ottawa

Henry Dexter Lipps of Chicago and Reileigh Monroe Turro of Chicago

Timothy Raymond Donahue of Ottawa and Elizabeth Anne Robinson of Streator

Wilden Jose Montilla Bernal of S Chicago Heights and Jennifer Del Carmen Morales Cardozo of Streator