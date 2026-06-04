Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival returns June 13, 14

Grammy nominee House of Waters performs at the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer & Traditional Music Festival on Saturday June 8, 2024 in Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

The Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival, a weekend full of acoustic music under the trees, returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, at Goold Park in Morris.

The lineup this year includes national dulcimer champions from across the US, along with local performers. Performers include Bing Futch, Colin Beasley, Dave Haas, Katelyn Baas, Ted Yoder, Debbie Porter, Cindy Shelhart, Mike Anderson, Cigar Box Scott, Trillium, Mark Dvorak, Katie Moritz, Carole Ehrman, and Dona Benkert.

The event is put on by Hammers and Noters Dulcimer Society of Illinois (HANDS), and it’s family friendly. All are welcome.

Featured at the festival will be more than 50 workshops for musicians of all levels led by instructors in hammered and mountain dulcimer, harp, guitar, ukulele, and other related musical topics. There will also be open stage signups for those wishing to share their talents, instrument builders and vendors, activities for children, scheduled open jam sessions, and food and beverages available.

There will also be a Dulcimer Old-Time Dance with caller Lynn Garren, and live music led by Chris Foss at 6 p.m. Saturday, after the festival.

For more information, visit www.gebharddulcimer.org.