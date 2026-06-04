Princeton Community Band Kicks Off 22nd Season June 7

Peru's Kori Suarez will help the Princeton Community Band open its 22nd season Sunday with a free concert. (Photo provided by Ann Lusher)

The Princeton Community Band will open its 22nd season Sunday with a free concert featuring soprano soloist Kori Suarez.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. in Soldiers and Sailors Park. The band, directed by Ann Lusher, will perform Disney’s “Fantasia 2000,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” a Billy Joel medley, “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, and John Philip Sousa’s “The Fairest of the Fair.”

Suarez, of Peru, will sing the folk song “The Water is Wide.”

In case of rain, the concert will move to the Evangelical Covenant Church’s Community Life Center Building at 24 N. Main St.

Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments will be available from the Lions Club. Donations are accepted. The band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.