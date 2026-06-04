Marseilles to host traveling ‘Remembering Our Fallen’ memorial

The traveling “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial will be on display in Marseilles from June 16-21, honoring U.S. service members lost during the Global War on Terror through photographs and personal tributes. (Photo Provided By Jim Hollenbeck)

Marseilles will host the traveling “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial from June 16-21 in partnership with Patriotic Productions and the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial Marseilles Middle East Tribute Committee.

The memorial honors service members who died during the Global War on Terror and features 35 Tribute Towers displaying photographs and personal stories of fallen military personnel.

The exhibit recognizes veterans who later died from the “invisible wounds of war”, along with service members killed in stateside or non-combat training accidents.

Additional details regarding hours and location are expected to be announced by the city.