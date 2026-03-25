Oregon music students compete in IHSA solo, ensemble contest in Mount Carroll

Oregon music students competed on March 7 at the IHSA solo and ensemble contest in Mt. Carroll. (Photo provided by Oregon School District)

Oregon music students competed March 7 at the IHSA solo and ensemble contest in Mount Carroll.

For the competition, students sing in solos and small groups and receive ratings from judges on their performances.

There were numerous “Best of Day” awards given to Oregon students, including Asher Kramer (trombone solo), Yovanni Carreno (tuba solo - perfect score), Collin Kendall (string bass solo - perfect score), David Eckardt (snare drum solo - perfect score) and David Eckardt and Ethan Rowe (percussion duet).

Additional perfect scores include Sarah Eckardt on her trumpet solo and Will Baldwin on his vocal solo.

Overall, the band is tied for first place out of all Class B school bands in Illinois and the choir is in second place for Class B school choirs in Illinois.

Combined as a music program, Oregon is currently in second place for Class B schools in the state.

In total, the school scored 687 points at the event, which is the highest they have scored in this millennium.

IHSA music sweepstakes placements will be final after the IHSA Music Organizational Contest on April 17, when the Oregon band and choir will perform as full ensembles in Lena-Winslow for judges.