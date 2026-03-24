Stillman Bank donates to Ogle County Historical Society for time capsule project

Pictured is Stillman Bank President & CEO Tom Hughes (right) presenting Ogle County Historical Society Board Member Tom Lichty (left) with a check for $1,310 to purchase one of the stainless-steel vaults needed for this project. (Photo provided by Stillman Bank)

Stillman Bank recently supported the Ogle County Historical Society’s time capsule project.

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the organization is putting together a countywide time capsule filled with everyday stories, memories and hopes for the future.

Stillman Bank President and CEO Tom Hughes presented Ogle County Historical Society Board Member Tom Lichty with a check for $1,310 to purchase one of the stainless-steel vaults needed for the project.

The time capsule will be sealed and buried in Oregon with an official dedication date to be announced. The time capsule is slated to be opened in 2076 as the United States celebrates its 300th anniversary.

For more information about the time capsule project, contact the Ogle County Historical Society, Box 183, Oregon, IL 61061, by calling 815-732-7545 or emailing oglecohistory@gmail.com.