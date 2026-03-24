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Ogle County News

Forreston’s Vogt signs to play basketball at Cornell College

Hailee Vogt, daughter of Tyler and Melissa Vogt, has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the basketball team at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

Hailee Vogt, daughter of Tyler and Melissa Vogt, has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the basketball team at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. (Photo provided by Forreston High School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Hailee Vogt, daughter of Tyler and Melissa Vogt, has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the basketball team at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

A four-year basketball player and a three-year varsity starter, Vogt earned second team all-conference honors and was named her team’s most valuable player in 2026. Vogt plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

“The administration, coaches and student-athletes of Forreston Junior/Senior High School proudly congratulate Hailee and wish her continued success both in the classroom and on the court at Cornell College,” a school news release said.

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