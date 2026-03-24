Forreston’s Vogt signs to play basketball at Cornell College

Hailee Vogt, daughter of Tyler and Melissa Vogt, has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the basketball team at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. (Photo provided by Forreston High School)

Hailee Vogt, daughter of Tyler and Melissa Vogt, has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the basketball team at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

A four-year basketball player and a three-year varsity starter, Vogt earned second team all-conference honors and was named her team’s most valuable player in 2026. Vogt plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

“The administration, coaches and student-athletes of Forreston Junior/Senior High School proudly congratulate Hailee and wish her continued success both in the classroom and on the court at Cornell College,” a school news release said.