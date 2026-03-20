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Ogle County News

Leaf River Lions Easter breakfast is April 4

A egg on the ground on Saturday, April 19, 2025, for the Johnsburg Easter Egg Hunt at Sunnyside Memorial Park, in Johnsburg. Children hunted for 6,000 candy-filled eggs in three hunts divided by age group.

An Easter egg (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

By Shaw Local News Network

The Leaf River Lions Club will be serving breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 4.

The event will take place at the Bertolet Memorial Building, 103 W. Second St., Leaf River.

The menu includes pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, Eickman’s breakfast sausage, applesauce, orange juice, milk and coffee.

The Easter Bunny will arrive at 9 a.m., so don’t forget your camera to get some pictures.

An Easter egg hunt at the park will follow at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

If you would like to volunteer to help with this event, or any of the club’s events in the future, send an email to leafriverlionsclub@yahoo.com.

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Shaw Local News Network

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