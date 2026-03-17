Rochelle American Legion donates to Rochelle Little League

On March 11 the American Legion Post 403 of Rochelle gave a donation to the Rochelle Little League. From left to right Eric Welles (finance officer), Manny Lopez (Rochelle Little League president), Wayne Argetsinger (Rochelle Little League vice president), Josh Kulwicki (Rochelle Little League treasurer), Steve Korth (adjutant), Russel Henson (senior vice commander), Paul Bearrows (chaplain), Jose Huerta (junior vice commander), Gary Tarvestad (sergeant at arms) and John Gruben (youth activities officer). (Photo provided by Chuck Roberts)