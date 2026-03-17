Rochelle American Legion donates to Rochelle Little League

American Legion Post 403 of Rochelle gave a donation to the Rochelle Little League on March 11. Pictured are Eric Welles, finance officer (from left); Manny Lopez, Rochelle Little League president; Wayne Argetsinger, Rochelle Little League vice president; Josh Kulwicki, Rochelle Little League treasurer; Steve Korth, adjutant; Russel Henson, senior vice commander; Paul Bearrows, chaplain; Jose Huerta, junior vice commander; Gary Tarvestad, sergeant at arms and John Gruben, youth activities officer.
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