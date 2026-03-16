Ogle County property transfers for March 9-13, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Erik F Villar Saenz, Ana R Palafox, and Ana R Vilar to Patrick Lee Gilbert, 1 Parcel: 11-22-385-001 in Scott Township, $250,000

Kimberly D Hannold to Kevin Neal Droba and Kimberly Droba, 1 Parcel: 207 S 1st St, Oregon, $300,000

Diane M Copeland to Laura L Fitts, 1 Parcel: 309 S Chestnut St, Byron, $216,000

Shri Siddh Ganesh Inc to Rochelle Hiex Llc, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-17-300-018, $5,400,000

Daniel Tracey to Mariamichaelenterprises Llc, 1 Parcel: 201 Irene Ave, Rochelle, $113,000

Polo Seed Company to Edward C Vock, 1 Parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-32-400-002, $2,431,318

Levi Hensley and Kaitlin E Burns to Cody Yowell and Yvette Macias, 1 Parcel: 14944 E Steward Rd, Rochelle, $295,000

Deven J M Guillotte and Brittany A N Guillotte to Edward N Stucke and Jazmyne L Nesmith, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-151-004, $197,500

Robert Lee Bandera and Hilda Jo Bandera to Jenneve Zavala to Jose A Zavala Sr, 1 Parcel: 408 S 5th St, Oregon, $152,900

Steven W Kovich and Ing Kovich to Doris Ernestine Smith, 1 Parcel: 5449 S Branch CT, Rochelle, $299,900

Steven Brian Mcquality and Arlene Lynette Mcquality to Michael A Reinford, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-27-100-016, $340,000

Quit Claims

Raymond Francis Lewis Jr and Diana Lynn Lewis to Diana L Lewis, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-02-276-005, $0.00

Paul W Butler and Jada M Butler to Paul W Butler and Jada M Butler, 1 Parcel: 6721 N Cedar Rd, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Michael T Hildreth and Beth A Hildreth to Michael T Hildreth Trustee, Beth A Hildreth Trustee, and Michael & Beth Hildreth Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 11635 N Kennedy Hill Rd, Byron, $0.00

Stephanie Ann Murray, Stephanie Smith, and Kenneth Richard Murray Jr to Kenneth Richard Murray Jr and Stephanie Ann Murray, 1 Parcel: 1039 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $0.00

Alicia K Hall to Ashley E Hall, 1 Parcel: 212 S Walnut St, Byron, $0.00

Ted Gesin, Ted N Gesin, and Gesin Rentals to Gesin Rentals And Property Management Llc, 3 Parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-478-019, 08-35-226-005, and 08-35-226-006, $0.00

Ted Gesin and Ted N Gesin to Gesin Rentals And Property Management Llc, 12 Parcels: 08-26-152-005, 08-26-152-008, 08-26-152-010, 08-26-304-007, 08-26-451-011, 08-26-452-002, 08-26-478-006, 08-27-283-028, 08-27-433-021, 08-27-451-011, 16-03-310-010, and 16-04-283-011, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Michael J Heng Trustee and Marian B Heng Irrev Tr to Michelle J Heng, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-15-362-002, $0.00

Melissa K King Trustee and Donna J Wood Land Tr1 to Thomas Askvig, 1 Parcel: 5514 S. Forester Dr, Rochelle, $283,000

Tanya H Cox Trustee and Brenda K Harrolle Snt to Rhonda R Duffy and Timothy C Duffy, 2 Parcel: 807 Monroe St. and 806 Scott St, Oregon, $38,500

Brain Rae Rothermel Trustee, Lester Rae Rothermel Tr, Midland States Bank Trustee, Michelle R Goetz Tr, Harlan E Rothermel Tr, Kevin R Rothermel Special Needs Tr, and Michelle R Goetz Trustee to Michael T Deuth, Jeffrey L Clements, and Daniel J Deuth, 1 Parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-32-300-001, $1,540,440

Mary L Wolf Trustee and Wolf Tr2018 to William J Condon Tr, 5 Parcels: 05-15-300-012, 05-15-300-014, 05-15-400-002, 05-15-400-024, and 05-15-400-028, $341,145

Sarah A Wiener Trustee, David Wiener Trustee, and Robert & Sarah Wiener Joint Tr to Collin Joseph Oros and Natalia Rodriguez, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-02-479-008, $250,000

Deeds in Trust

Beverly Kay Merdian to Beverly Kay Merdian Trustee and Beverly Kay Merdian Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 21-04-100-004, $0.00

Beverly Kay Merdian to Beverly Kay Merdian Trustee and Beverly Kay Merdian Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 21-04-200-001, $0.00

Beverly Kay Merdian to Beverly Kay Merdian Trustee and Beverly Kay Merdian Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 21-04-200-002, $0.00

Jason R Penticoff and Kimberly S Penticoff to Jason R Penticoff Trustee, Kimberly S Penticoff Trustee, and Jason R & Kimberly S Penticoff Trustee, 1 Parcel: 1427 Crimson Ridge Ln, Byron, $0.00

John W Nicols to John W Nicols Trustee, Julie A Nichols Trustee, and Nicols Tr201744, 1 Parcel in White Rock Township: 18-12-300-002, $0.00