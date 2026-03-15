400 block of 5th Avenue in Rochelle to be closed week of March 16 for electric work

As part of the downtown reconstruction project, the city of Rochelle’s contractor, Helm Electric, will close the 400 block of Fifth Avenue for the week of March 16 to install underground electrical infrastructure. (Photo provided by city of Rochelle)

As part of the downtown reconstruction project, the city of Rochelle’s contractor, Helm Electric, will close the 400 block of Fifth Avenue for the week of March 16 to install underground electrical infrastructure.

Visitors to the post office should park along Lincoln Highway or in the public parking lot at Lincoln Highway and Sixth Avenue. The post office mailbox in the alley will remain open and accessible, but in a slightly different location in the alley. Follow the posted signage for access.

This project could be impacted by weather conditions.

Advance warning, detour and other temporary traffic control devices will be posted near the affected area. Please use caution while traveling in this area and pay special attention to the advanced warning signage, road closed signage and other temporary traffic control devices within or in advance of the work zone.