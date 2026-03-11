Rochelle begins 14th Street storm sewer construction

Storm sewer reconstruction by the city of Rochelle on North 14th Street has begun to upsize existing storm sewers and allow for better drainage in the area. (Photo provided by city of Rochelle)

Storm sewer reconstruction on North 14th Street in Rochelle is upsizing existing storm sewers to allow for better drainage in the area.

As part of the project, North 14th Street will be closed just south of Scott Avenue and around the curve to Highland Avenue for about 300 feet.

Temporary gravel driveway access will be provided in the work zone for residents until the pavement removal and restoration is complete. The project is expected to be substantially completed by April 17, subject to weather conditions.

Rochelle Municipal utilities and its contractors will be replacing street lights in this work zone as well.

Advance warning, detour and other temporary traffic control devices will be posted near the affected area. Please use caution while traveling in this area and pay special attention to the advanced warning signage, road closed signage and other temporary traffic control devices within or in advance of the work zone.