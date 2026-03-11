Ogle County property transfers for March 2-6, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Michael V Welker and Sharon K Welker to Ted Rowley, 2 Parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-12-357-001 and 21-12-357-002, $0.00

Johnathan G Powell to Brandt Faivre, 1 Parcel: 801 W Fulton St, Polo, $158,000

Linda L Hollewell and Tiffany Ann Pulliam to Ronnie Gallagher, 2 Parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-04-426-012 and 16-04-426-013, $180,000

Graham Isaacson and Jessica Isaacson to Daniel Jensky and Lindsey Jensky, 10167 E Deer Creek Ln, Rochelle, $575,000

Juana Kingsbury to Ashley R Davis and Michael K Dobson Jr, 1 Parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-05-400-010, $56,000

Michael J Hemmersbach and Diane K Hemmersbach to Steven E Swanson and Diane M Swanson, 1 Parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-005, $270,000

Andrea Donaldson to Eliel Scott Valencia, 1 Parcel: 412 Hillcrest, Rochelle, $150,000

Michael A Ritter to Bailey Elliott, 1 Parcel: 409 W Lincoln, Mt. Morris, $107,500

Larry J Pontnack to Diego Guerrero, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-03-100-008, $200,000

Us Bank Trust Trustee and Legacy Mortgage Asset Tr2021-Gs1 to Ethan Maina and Hannah Maina, 1 Parcel: 311 N 4th St, Oregon, $71,000

Joyce Ann Sienkowski to Ivan S Valdivieso and Sonja D Valdivieso, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-177-024, $2,000

Jeffrey C Nelson and Shannon Nelson to Brandon Schwengels, 1 Parcel: 106 N Mix St, Oregon, $176,000

Hailie J Jensen and Hailie Cook to William Farbo, 1 Parcel: 423 W 4th St, Byron, $177,700

Robert C Richardson to James Mocaby, 1 Parcel: 310 N Fletcher Ave, Mt. Morris, $110,000

Dylan J Hopkins, Addison M Wetzel Hopkins, and Addison M Wetzel to Casey Martin and Madeline Fugate, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-25-200-011, $500,000

Jill Ridenhour to Dlmj Investments Llc, 1 Parcel: 413 E Center St, Mt. Morris, $50,000

Alyssa Perez, Alyssa Hansen, and Brandon Perez to Javier Delgado Arroyo and Jose C Delgado Arroyo, 1 Parcel: 1170 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $182,000

Antonio Jefthe Lopez Pichardo to Kaitlin Elizabeth Burns, Levi Reeves Hensley, and Levi Hensley, 1 Parcel: 6846 S James Drive, Rochelle, $235,000

Quit Claims

Timothy L Flaharty to Timothy L Flaharty and Mary Flaharty, 1 Parcel: 802 N Old Hunter Run, Byron, $0.00

Brian D Pazera to Monica K Pazera, 1 Parcel: 1010 S 2nd St., Oregon, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Fred J Horner Trustee and Fred J & Barbara J Horner Trl to Jennifer Brown, 1 Parcel: 210 N 9th St, Rochelle, $155,000

Deeds in Trust

Glen Rowsey to Glen L Rowsey Trustee and Glen L Rowsey Lv Tr, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-403-029, $0.00

Janice E Bradford to Janice E Bradford Trustee, S&b Tr225, and S & B Tr225, 1 Parcel: 609 S 6th St, Oregon, $0.00

Charles T Hawkins and Allison H Hawkins to Charles T Hawkins Trustee and Allison H Hawkins Trustee, and Hawkins Real Estate Tr1, 1 Parcel: 303 W 3rd St., Leaf River, $0.00